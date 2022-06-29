WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) — A Warr Acres man’s routine nightly walk ended with a violent crash that took his life.

Last Saturday, Chuck Myrbo was walking his dog near 57th Street and Grove Avenue when he was hit and killed by a car, according to his wife Julie.

Chuck and Julie Myrbo on their wedding day on Sept. 17, 1988. Image provided by Julie Myrbo

“He did this every night, and I never thought it would be the last time I see him… I don’t think he was alive when he arrived to the hospital,” said Julie Myrbo. “[I’m] completely lost. Completely devastated. My best friend, my future, my everything. I don’t know how to be without him. I don’t even know who I am without him.”

Chuck Myrbo, image provided by Julie Myrbo

She told KFOR they were married for 34 years.

Faith Hart was allegedly the one behind the wheel. Hart’s arrest record says she was arrested for obstructing an officer, negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked and possession of a controlled substance.

Experts say, unfortunately, these types of tragedies are far too common.

“We’re seeing a big increase in these numbers,” said Jordan Evans, the Associate Planner for The Association of Central Oklahoma Governments. The agency has teamed up to launch a public awareness campaign called Watch for me OK. “It’s definitely very concerning and something that we’re keeping an eye on.”

Evans referenced a study conducted by the Governor’s Highway Safety Association that shows between 2020 and 2021, the number of car versus pedestrian fatalities in Oklahoma has gone up 18 percent.

“You can do all the right things as pedestrians and can still be hit by a vehicle, and that’s why, really as drivers, we have such a huge responsibility,” said Evans.

Julie Myrbo hopes people will heed that advice.

“It is a nightmare, and I feel like I keep hoping I wake up and it’s over, but it’s not,” said Myrbo. “The house is so quiet.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help her get through this heartbreaking time.

For more information about Watch for me OK, you can follow @watch4meok on social media.