Oklahoma City metro area residents called upon to donate blood ‘For the Love of Bacon’ and earn chance to win bass boat, new smoker

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Blood Institute and Oklahoma Pork Council are teaming up ahead of Memorial Day Weekend to maximize blood donations by offering some nifty summertime prizes and good eats.

“We urgently need people to give before the Memorial Day weekend. The lives of patients could easily be in jeopardy without help before this first summer holiday,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We are truly grateful for those who take just an hour of their time to help patients in our area.”

Folks who donate blood anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. this Thursday and Friday at one of the following four OBI locations will be entered to win a new smoker or a Ranger RT 178 bass boat and a Traeger grill:

Central OKC, 901 N. Lincoln Blvd.

North OKC, 5105 N. Portland Ave.

Edmond, 3409 S. Broadway

Norman, 1004 24th Ave. N.W.

Donors can also qualify for the big prizes by donating at either of the two following mobile blood drives:

All donors will receive the following:

Free pork carnitas from Oklahoma Pork Council

Free limited-edition “For the Love of Bacon” t-shirt

Donor’s choice of one free ticket to Science Museum Oklahoma, one ticket to Frontier City, or two free tickets to Safari Joe’s H2O in Tulsa

Entry for a chance to win the grand prize: a new smoker and BBQ starter kit

Entry to win a Ranger RT 178 bass boat and a Traeger grill

OBI sees a decline in blood donations around the holidays, but the potential for emergencies rises.

Ninety percent of Oklahoma’s hospitals rely on donations to the Oklahoma Blood Institute.

“The COVID-19 vaccine does not affect a donor’s eligibility to give blood. Those with negative blood types are especially urged to give. Each blood donation saves up to three lives,” OBI officials said.

Community members do not need an appointment to donate blood, but can make an appointment at obi.org or by calling (877) 340-8777.