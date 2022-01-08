Oklahoma City metro community members rally around Foxcroft Apartment residents, make donations to provide warmth in absence of heat

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City metro community members are rallying around the residents of an apartment complex who’ve had to live in frigid cold conditions.

Foxcroft Apartments residents, including children who attend Western Oaks Elementary School, have endured cold conditions for months.

The gas that powers their heat has been off since September.

“The little one, he’s been getting sicker and he gets cold, runny noses and I tell my husband I’m getting tired of this,” a Foxcroft resident told KFOR on Friday.

Foxcroft Apartments

Now, community members are doing what they can to provide the residents some warmth.

KFOR has covered the story extensively, documenting the woes of residents who say apartment ownership and management are not working hard enough to get the heat back on.

A Western Oaks Elementary teacher’s Facebook post ignited an incredible response that transcended the school district.

“We heard about the stories you guys had run and we knew there was a huge need, and I’d reached out to our principal and said, ‘We’ve got horrible weather coming…we have got to figure something out,’” said Western Oaks teacher Mickey Hoggatt.

Grace Mercer, also a teacher at Western Oaks, posted on Facebook about the urgent need for help among Foxcroft residents.

“By the end of the day, I was getting messages on Facebook, texts and phone calls from all of these people,” Mercer said.

The community responded with a vigorous want to help the neglected Foxcroft residents.

An abundance of donations came in: Coats, space heaters, hats, pajamas, blankets, even shoes off their own feet and clothing off their own backs.

Donations to Foxcroft Apartments residents.

Over a thousand items were donated Friday for the Foxcroft residents.

Donations were made by teachers, churches, the Edmond Women’s Democratic Party, Salvation Army, Love’s, Chick-fil-A and Paycom.

An off-duty Oklahoma City firefighter showed up with 30 blankets to ensure residents young and old stay warm.

“It’s pretty incredible to watch a community that’s not even really connected…they don’t know our families, they don’t know our students, but they saw a need and came, and that’s what’s pretty cool. And families are able to get rescued because of it,” Hoggatt said.

More items will be brought to Western Oaks Elementary School on Monday for residents to pick up.

A local attorney saw News 4’s coverage of the issue and is now representing Foxcroft residents for free to get the gas back on at the complex.

The first official court date in the case is next week.

KFOR’s Courtney Landsberger co-authored this report.