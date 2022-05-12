UPDATE: Police have take two people into custody, and are now going in to search the home.

Original Story

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Law enforcement personnel are dealing with a standoff situation in the Del City area.

Oklahoma City and Del City police, as well as Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies, are positioned outside a home at SE 29th and Sooner.

The scene of a standoff in the Oklahoma City metro. Image KFOR

Law enforcement officers were trying to arrest a man, but he refused to be arrested, and retreated inside a house.

Police are moving in with a wheeled SWAT vehicle known as a BearCat.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.