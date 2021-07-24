Oklahoma City metro residents encouraged to shop and eat at locally-owned businesses, restaurants this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Independent Shopkeepers Associations is asking Oklahoma City metro residents to get out this weekend and support locally-owned businesses and restaurants.

The Weekend of Local campaign is going on throughout this weekend, and community members are asked to shop at locally-owed businesses and eat at locally-owned restaurants to alleviate hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Shopkeepers Association (ISA) organized the campaign in partnership with 20 local organizations, including the Greater OKC Chamber of Commerce, Oklahoma Main Street Center and Downtown OKC Partnership.

The organizations hope shopping and eating local will help small businesses recoup losses incurred during the pandemic.

“It’s no secret our small business community has been hit hard this past year.” said Cléo Rajon, Executive Director of ISA. “Yet they’ve shown their resilience and worked hard to keep their doors open. We wanted to dedicate a weekend for everyone in our state to go out and show our local businesses how much they are appreciated and valued. We hope everyone joins in as we celebrate our small businesses and show them the support they deserve.”

For every dollar spent at a locally-owned business, 67 cents stays within the community compared to 43 cents of every dollar spent at a national chain, according to an ISA news release.

“We all know how big of a financial impact shopping and eating local has on our communities,” said Rajon. “Just imagine if for a whole weekend, everyone in Oklahoma only spent money at locally-owned businesses. It would not only help these small business owners make up for the losses they experienced in 2020, but it would also directly benefit our cities and towns. If any state in the country can take on this challenge, it’s Oklahoma.”

Over 250 businesses across Oklahoma are participating in Weekend of Local and will offer special incentives, including in-store events and activities, sidewalk sales, giveaways and more.

Go to weekendoflocal.com for a directory of participating business, as well as a map and list of happenings.

Customers are also encouraged to tag #weekendoflocal on social media and share their experiences shopping and dining at locally-owned businesses.