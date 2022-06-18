OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It certainly can be frustrating when you order something and it doesn’t arrive on time. For one metro woman, her life depended on a very special delivery: her chemotherapy medication. It showed up two days late and now she doesn’t know if it’s safe to take.

The problem is that Karen Dilley’s medication must be kept refrigerated. She fears that the $13,000 meds could have been sitting in a hot truck or warehouse and she can’t find any answers from FedEx.

“I just feel like they’ve given us the runaround,” Dilley said. “Even when I called them after it was delivered, they refused to tell me where it’s been. They just said it was misdelivered, after they told us for two days that it had been delivered to my house.”

Karen Dilley, image KFOR

The package she received is marked for arrival via priority overnight shipping for Wednesday, June 15 by noon, but didn’t show up at Dilley’s house until Friday, June 17 around 3 p.m.

She said she and her pharmacist are seriously worried about the meds not being refrigerated.

“I said to her, ‘I have no idea where it’s been for two days,’ and she said it was very concerning to her,” Dilley shared.

With only a few days left of medication, Dilley is scrambling to find out if the medication is still safe to take.

“And all this heat, if it’s been out to where it’s been in the heat, if it’s been too much, then I’m not able to take them,” she said.

FedEx spokesman Jack Sammons sent KFOR this statement on the matter:

“The safety and security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority. We sincerely regret this happened and apologize to our customer. We are investigating how this occurred, but as a matter of policy, we do not discuss specific details involving our customers.”

As of Friday night, Dilley still has no answers about where the medication was, and she plans on contacting her doctor first thing Monday morning.