Oklahoma City middle school evacuated due to natural gas odor; some students, staff said to have become ill

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A northeast Oklahoma City middle school was evacuated on Thursday after the odor of natural gas was detected.

F.D. Moon Middle School was evacuated Thursday morning.

Chopper 4 was overhead, capturing footage of the students and staff outside the school.

KFOR was told that the smell caused some students and staff to become sick. Several were treated at the scene.

Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said they could not pinpoint the exact source of the natural gas odor.

Students went back in the building after the smell dissipated.

