Oklahoma City middle school teacher crowned new Miss Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has crowned a new Miss Oklahoma.

“It was a wild time. My favorite part is to always hear the Oklahoma song in the background, so that was the moment it hit me,” said the new Miss Oklahoma.

23-year-old Ashleigh Robison was crowned with the title June 12. She teaches Language Arts to seventh graders at F.D. Moon Middle School in Oklahoma City.

She started out at the school as a volunteer and was eventually offered a job teaching.

“That’s how I ended up being a teacher was by caring. Caring about the kids and caring about the fact that I wanted them to feel heard and included and loved and also get a great education,” she said.

Robinson has been preparing for this moment for months, all while teaching seventh graders pandemic style.

“It was lots of long hours and lots of after school time, making sure that my students were getting the best education possible, but also serving my city because I was Miss Oklahoma City,” said Robinson.

Her mission for the state is to create a better, more inclusive community, where everyone is seen, heard and valued, which is something she’s already been doing at the school where she teaches.

“Teaching students about the importance of including those with intellectual and developmental disabilities in our schools and in our communities,” she said.

Robinson won’t be leaving classrooms anytime soon. She’ll travel the state helping more kids over the next year.

“Part of the job of being Miss Oklahoma is going into classrooms all across the state of Oklahoma, so being an educator already is something that helped prepare me,” she said.

Robinson says her inspiration for creating equal opportunities is her sister, Danielle, who has competed in pageants as well.

“She’s really incredible. She has Down Syndrome, but she has so many goals in life and she recognizes that she is capable of so many things. She tells everyone that she is going to own her own daycare one day and maybe be my manager,” said Robinson.

Robinson says she’s excited for the future and is already looking forward to the next crown.

“I am prepared to be our seventh miss America and I’ll compete in Connecticut in December to represent our state and potentially represent the nation.”

