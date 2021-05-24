Oklahoma City: Midwest Boulevard bridge over Crutcho Creek to close for repairs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with Oklahoma City say the Midwest Boulevard bridge over Crutcho Creek on the city’s northeast side will temporarily close for repairs for up to two years, beginning May 27.

During a recent bi-annual inspection, engineers found issues requiring repair or replacement to be made during the closure.

The bridge is north of NE 36th Street, just south of the North Canadian River.

Midwest Boulevard will remain open to local traffic only. Signs will direct traffic to detours on Sooner Road or Douglas Boulevard.

The repair or replacement is expected to take 1 ½ to 2 years.

