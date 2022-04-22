OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro-area mother is demanding answers after her son was allegedly body slammed by Webster Middle School’s resource officer Thursday.

The officer was reportedly trying to break up a fight that her son was allegedly involved in.

Speaking to KFOR Friday, Sean Edwards, 14, was still visibly shaken by what happened.

“All I remember is that he put me in a chokehold and put me on the bus and threw me to the ground,” said Edwards.

“One arm was on my chest while I was laying almost I’m on my stomach, and one arm was on my chest and the other one behind my back,” he added.

The boy’s mom, Danielle Ballard, said after learning about the incident she went to the school and confronted the officer, who admitted to the deed.

“He let me know he did that. He slammed my son on the ground to restrain him,” said Ballard. “My son is half his weight. It was no reason for this to even happen,” she added.

KFOR spoke with a witness who did not want to go on camera, but told the station that the officer did slam the teen to the ground before placing him in handcuffs, while adding that the officer intervened before any brawl occurred between the students.

Oklahoma City Police Department has not yet responded to a request for more information.

Oklahoma City Public Schools issued a statement Friday after learning of the incident:

“On April 22nd, Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) was made aware of an incident involving students, a school administrator and the School Resource Officer (SRO) at Webster Middle School. This incident is now being investigated. OKCPS is also cooperating with local law enforcement regarding this matter. The students involved will be disciplined in accordance with our Student Code of Conduct. Any other inquiries should be directed to OKCPD.” Crystal Raymond, Media Relations Manager, Oklahoma City Public Schools

Late Friday afternoon, Sean’s mother told KFOR that her son had been suspended, pending a hearing on the matter Monday afternoon.

She’s calling for police and officials to do a complete investigation.

“He got thrown on the ground like he’s a grown man. He’s 14. Somebody needs to do something,” she said.