Oklahoma City, Moore firefighters battle house fire, burn victim found at different location

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A blaze burned a community member and caused massive damage to a home in the Oklahoma City metro area.

Oklahoma City and Moore firefighters battled the blaze in the 700 block of SW 101st Street.

Fire crews were called to a one-story home at approximately 10:25 a.m. Tuesday. Smoke was visible when they arrived.

“Crews quickly made it inside to extinguish the fire,” said Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson of the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Firefighters searched the home but did not find anyone inside. However, firefighters learned that a burn victim was at a location in the 10300 block of Casa Linda.

The incident commander sent a Moore Fire Department unit and Oklahoma City Police Department officers to check on the victim at the Casa Linda address.

Authorities learned that the burn victim was injured at the 101st Street home.

“That patient was later transported to the hospital for further evaluation of burns to the lower extremities,” Fulkerson said.

The home’s combined structure and content value is estimated at $274,445. The fire caused an estimated loss of $150,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We appreciate the relationships we have with our brothers and sisters from neighboring departments. Here, OKCFD Battalion Chief David Carter and Moore Fire Department Battalion Chief Corley Moore discuss next steps at a house fire in southwest Oklahoma City this morning. #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/QzFH55V4lj — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) November 2, 2021