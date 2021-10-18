Oklahoma City mother desperately begging for answers in son’s fatal hit-and-run case

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City mother desperately searching for the driver who struck her son and left him there to die.

“I’m broken that I can’t hug him again. But I know he’s at peace now, and that’s important,” said Sheryl Bacon.

Her son, Scott Bacon was hit while trying to cross the Northwest Expressway at Council last Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

“I don’t know how you can live with yourself not taking responsibility for what happened,” said Bacon. “My son knew I loved him, and I know that he loved me.”

Bacon told KFOR her son was athletic and the life of the party until he was diagnosed with paranoid-schizophrenia at 18 years old. He was homeless because of his mental illness.

“There’s some guilt there, but there was nothing I could do. It was the disease. It wasn’t my son,” said Bacon.

According to his mom, Scott used the Second Chances Thrift Store as his second home before he was killed.

Bacon said it was his safe place, and it’s also where he met his guardian angel.

“He was safe here. He knew he was safe here,” said Delisa Herbert-Jones. “No matter how far he traveled to the south or the northwest, he was always right back here.”

Herbert told KFOR she looked after Scott for five years. According to Herbert, he slept in front of her store and made it his mission to stay connected to her.

“Whoever did it intentionally left him there laying in the road to die,” said Herbert. “For that, it’s hard for me to sleep.”

Sleepless nights have also become the norm for Scott’s mother. Bacon now has a personal message for the driver who vanished into the night.

“I don’t hold anything against you, but you need to be responsible for your actions,” said Bacon. “

So far, there haven’t been any leads in Scott’s case. If you have any information, please give the Oklahoma City Police Department a call.