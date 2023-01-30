OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The city of Oklahoma City is postponing trash and recycling service for Tuesday, January 31 due to road conditions caused by this week’s sleet and ice.

Customers who have regular Tuesday trash and recycling service need to set their carts out for collection on Saturday, February 4. Carts should be at the curb no later than 6 a.m.

City officials say service should run as normal on Thursday, February 2 and Friday, February 3.

Bulky waste operations are not affected by the change.