Oklahoma City Municipal Court plans to reopen in May

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As businesses across the state prepare to reopen in a matter of days, officials with the Oklahoma City Municipal Court says it will not reopen on Friday.

The court is currently contacting people to reschedule hearings that were set for early May.

“Along with our City leadership, we’ll be evaluating public health data to determine when we’ll re-open, and how to do that safely,” said Municipal Court Administrator LaShawn Thompson. “Right now, we’re working toward a partial re-opening later in May. But until plans are more firmly in place, it’s best for everyone with a pending court case to make sure we have their updated phone number and address. We’ll be contacting people proactively to reschedule hearings when necessary.”

All hearings are being rescheduled without penalties or warrants.

Call the Court at (405) 297-3898 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays) for case updates, or to make sure the Court has your most recent contact information.

You can pay tickets without a hearing using the online payment link at okc.gov/court or by calling (405) 297-3898 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays).

Court sessions have been on hold since March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The deadline to clear eligible old warrants at a reduced cost using the penalty reduction program has been extended to Dec. 31 because of the pandemic.