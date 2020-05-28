Oklahoma City Municipal Court to begin phased reopening

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City officials say they plan to move forward with the phased reopening of Oklahoma City Municipal Court next month.

“We’ve been planning carefully to minimize the COVID-19 exposure risk for every visitor and employee in our building as we begin our phased re-opening,” said Municipal Court Administrator LaShawn Thompson. “We’ve made changes to our policies and within the building to maximize safety. We will make special accommodations for anyone with unique needs on a case-by-case basis, so everyone will be confident that we have prioritized their safety when they visit our building.”

Unless public health conditions deteriorate significantly, the court will begin reopening on June 1.

Phase 1 Municipal Court operations

The Municipal Court building, including pay windows, will be open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, except City-observed holidays.

Do not visit our building if you feel sick, if you’re over age 65 or if you have a serious underlying medical condition. Call us during business hours at (405) 297-3898 to reschedule.

Face coverings are required. Disposable face masks will be provided when you enter the building if you don’t have your own.

Only defendants, parents or responsible guardians of defendants, attorneys and other people required to attend a court proceeding (witnesses, jurors, etc.) may enter the courtroom. No other guests.

Staff at a checkpoint at the entrance of the Municipal Court building will ensure everyone entering the building has an authorized purpose, and is screened for a fever.

Check-in and admittance for court sessions will be allowed 30 minutes before the start of the docket.

Cases will be scheduled with courtroom capacity in mind to allow for safe social distancing inside.

Probation interviews will be conducted by videoconference.

The only dockets in Phase 1 will be for animal control cases, environmental cases, traffic cases, criminal trials, and jury division arraignments and dispositions. All other cases and hearings will be rescheduled.

Officials say that court personnel will contact people if cases need to be rescheduled.

In the meantime, high-traffic touch points will be cleaned multiple times a day and hand sanitizing stations are available.

The deadline to clear eligible old warrants at a reduced cost using the Penalty Reduction Program has been extended to Dec. 31 because of the pandemic. Read more here.