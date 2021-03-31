Oklahoma City murder suspect’s brother testified, taking the blame for the 2015 killing as trial winds down

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the trial against the man accused in a 2015 murder winds down, Derrick Laday, who is defending himself, called his older brother to testify. Aaron Laday took the stand and the blame for the entire crime.

Tempers were running high as Aaron Laday testified Wednesday afternoon.

‘They feel like they can play with the system and get away with some things,” said Dennis Stevenson Jr., “so, I just didn’t like it overall.”

Stevenson is the younger brother of Dennis Johnson Jr., the man who was stabbed to death in 2015.

Dennis Johnson Jr.

Prosecutors have been arguing Derrick Laday is the killer, and the man who set Johnson’s body on fire in Ada.

But on Wednesday, Aaron Laday took the stand and said he was the one who committed the murder.

His attitude on the stand seemed cavalier to some looking on. At one point, Aaron cussed in a response to the assistant district attorney’s question, prompting an immediate and harsh rebuke from Judge Richard Kirby.

“It just rubbed me the wrong way how they act, how they were,” Stevenson said, “and I was also at the preliminary hearing and they were also acting as if it was nothing.”

Aaron Laday took responsibility for the crime, and agreed it happened as prosecutors have been working to prove, but in his version, Derrick was not present and knew nothing about any of it.

“It was expected,” Laday told KFOR afterward.

But state prosecutors pointed out that Aaron didn’t confess to the murder until a couple of months ago, after he already pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the case. They said at this point, taking the blame for the murder couldn’t hurt him, or affect his existing sentence of 20 years in prison and 15 years’ probation.

Derrick Laday

Judge Kirby released the jury early Wednesday afternoon so that both sides will have more time to prepare for the last day of trial.

Closing statements begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, after which the decision on whether Derrick Laday is guilty will go to the jury.

If the jury finds him guilty, Laday could be sentenced to death.

“Just depends on the law to them pretty much,” Laday said.