Oklahoma City Museum of Art gathering research on how arts, creativity plays part in lives of residents during pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Museum of Art is helping gather research for a major national study by asking community members to provide information about how culture, creativity and the arts fit into their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Museum of Art shared a survey that community members can complete to provide insight on how the arts has been a presence in their life amid the pandemic, according to a Museum of Art news release.

“As a reminder, we’ll be asking about how you’ve been spending your time during the pandemic, what you’re looking forward to when things get back to ‘normal,’ and how arts or culture organization can help you, your family, and your community,” Museum officials said in the news release.

Courtesy: Oklahoma City Museum of Art

Museum officials are conducting the research on behalf of the Museum and other nonprofit organizations throughout the nation.

The survey takes around 15 minutes to finish. All surveys need to be completed by Sunday, April 25,

All survey responses are kept strictly anonymous.

Each person who completes the survey will be entered to win a $100 Visa gift card, 25 of which are available.

Click here to take the survey.