Oklahoma City Museum of Art presenting international Academy Award hopefuls virtually

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Museum of Art will virtually introduce a new official submission for the 2021 Best International Feature Oscar each Friday in January as part of the International Oscar Entry Film Series.

‘Blizzard of Souls’ from Latvia is available now; ‘My Little Sister’ from Switzerland premieres Jan. 15; ‘You Will Die at Twenty’ from Sudan premieres on Jan. 22; and ‘True Mothers’ from Japan premieres Jan. 29, according to a Museum of Art news release.

You purchase an all-access pass for $30 to watch all four films for the price of three, or pay $10 for individual films, according to the news release.

“Museum Films is proud to partner with Film Movement to present four of this year’s international Oscar submissions,” said Lisa K. Broad, Ph.D., OKCMOA head of film programming and theatrical operations. “Drawn from all across the globe, these four acclaimed films feature diverse approaches to style and subject matter, but they are united by a focus on universal stories that emphasize the importance of family and human connection. From the comfort of home, viewers can enjoy a new international Oscar submission each week – or binge-watch them all together at the end of the month. Every purchase provides invaluable support not just for the Museum’s theater but also for independent filmmakers and distributors. We are deeply appreciative of our loyal virtual cinema supporters during this chaotic time.”

Museum personnel provided the following descriptions of the films:

Currently on view, “Blizzard of Souls” is Latvia’s official submission to the 2021 Academy Awards. One of Latvia’s biggest domestic box office successes, the film is an immersive and visually striking WWI drama based on the autobiographical novel by Aleksandrs Grins (1895-1941), who fought alongside his father and older brother as a teenager. Opening Jan. 15, Switzerland’s official Oscar submission, “My Little Sister,” is a deeply moving exploration of the adult sibling bond starring celebrated German actress Nina Hoss. “You Will Die at Twenty,” Sudan’s first-ever official submission for the Best International Feature Oscar, premieres Jan. 22. Winner of the Best Debut Feature prize at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, it is a vibrant coming-of-age drama about a mother and son struggling to come to terms with a dire prophecy. The final film in the series is “True Mothers,” a touching, richly textured family story of love and adoption from award-winning writer-director Naomi Kawase. “True Mothers” debuts Jan. 29 and is Japan’s official submission for the 2021 Best International Feature Oscar.

Each film will be available for a month after its initial release date. All are presented in their original language with English subtitles.

“After unlocking a title, viewers will have three days to finish watching,” the news release states.

Go to https://www.okcmoa.com/films/virtual-cinema/ for more details.