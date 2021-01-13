Oklahoma City Museum of Art providing at-home art kits to families

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many families have been staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials with the Oklahoma City Museum of Art are bringing the museum to children.

OKMOA is distributing 500 art kits through select Metropolitan Library System locations and Oklahoma Children’s Hospital at OU Health.

Organizers say the kits include everything you would need to make three sculptures at home. The kits also contain two complimentary adult admission tickets to the museum. Children’s admission to the museum is always free.

“This kit will help kids who may not have access to high-quality art-making supplies or art experiences explore different kinds of sculpture,” said Amanda Harmer, OKCMOA manager of family and access programs. “They will learn what sculpture is, how and why they’re made and try their hand at creating their own. While creativity is an important part of any SONIC Free Family Day, opening the Museum for free to our community is another critical aspect of the day. Including free admission tickets in the kits ensures that families can visit the Museum in a controlled, safe way by reserving a timed ticket anytime this spring.”

The work of Alexander Calder, Dale Chihuly and Karl Gerstner provides the inspiration for the art projects included in the box. Kids can follow along via the directions provided or watch online videos to have an OKCMOA staff member walk them through the project.

“The SONIC Foundation is proud to support Oklahoma City’s youth by providing a unique way to engage and educate kids through art.” Added Stuart Brown, executive director of the SONIC Foundation. “Programs like this align perfectly with our mission to spark brighter futures and help foster vibrant communities.”

Kits will be distributed to patients at the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital at OU Health and through the Metropolitan Library System Jan. 18-31 – or while supplies last. Kids 3 and up can pick up one kit for free at participating Metropolitan Library locations beginning Jan. 18.

Kits are designed for kids ages 3 to 17. Those not able to pick up a kit can purchase a kit at OKCMOA’s store for $25 beginning Jan. 31.