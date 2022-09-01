OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are a fan of art, you will not want to miss a new exhibit at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art.

“Highlights from the Rose Family Glass Collection” includes more than 100 works from the ‘Golden Age’ of Studio Glass. It opens to the public on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The collection features 161 works by 77 artists, including Harvey K. Littleton, Dale Chihuly, Paul Marioni, Flora C. Mace, Joey Kirkpatrick, William Morris, Lino Tagliapietra, Jaroslava Brychtová, Stanislav Libenský, and Ginny Ruffner.

“Highlights from the Rose Family Glass Collection is astounding in its beauty, diversity, and inherent storytelling of the history of Studio Glass. The Museum is nationally known for its impressive collection and longstanding commitment to Studio Glass, and this new acquisition elevates and enriches our current collection,” said Michael J. Anderson, OKCMOA President and CEO. “We look forward to sharing this extraordinary and eclectic collection with visitors and are grateful to the Rose family for this generous donation.”

Jerome and Judith Rose began collecting glass in the late 1970s. They traveled around the world, building their collection.

“Building and exhibiting their glass collection was my parents’ pride and joy,” said Sara Jane Rose, daughter of Jerome and Judith Rose. “My sister, Lisa, and I are honored to be able to now share our parents’ collection as a permanent feature of Oklahoma City’s creative landscape and look forward to seeing how these outstanding works of art inspire and impact all who see them.”

“Highlights from the Rose Family Glass Collection” features pieces ranging from small pieces to large-scale indoor and outdoor pieces, with color palettes shifting from subtle monotones to brilliant jewel-like effects.