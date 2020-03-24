Oklahoma City Museum of Art to provide virtual experiences during COVID-19 outbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Museum of Art is on a mission to make the visual arts virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Wednesday, the OKCMOA will provide deeper dives into the community’s permanent collection in both long-form blog posts and videos. They will present weekly updates to the Museum Films blog that will focus on at-home screening options and new films that will be coming soon to the Noble Theater, at-home educational activities, introductions to the community’s most exciting working artists, as well as join the #MuseumMomentofZen campaign which provides “a few deep breaths and [the opportunity to] meditate if you’re feeling overwhelmed.”

Wednesdays will be dedicated to the community’s permanent collection and exhibitions.

Thursdays will feature the #MuseumMomentofZen.

Fridays are for at-home experiences of the best in global art cinema.

Saturday will be art and artists spotlights.

Sundays will highlight OKCMOA’s curated collections.

“Though nothing is ideal at the moment, all of us at OKCMOA welcome this opportunity to communicate with you in the days and weeks ahead, to foster your love and enjoyment of the visual arts in whatever ways we can. We will be posting Wednesday through Sunday—on those days we normally would be open to the public. Most of all, we look forward to welcoming you back when the time comes.” Michael J. Anderson, PhD

President & CEO

You can also support the OKCMOA by way of monetary donation. The Museum relies on admission and film ticket sales and donations to continue their work.