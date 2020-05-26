OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Museum of Art will reopen to members and the general public beginning next month.

On June 6, OKCMOA will reopen to members with timed ticketing and limited hours.

During this special member preview period, the museum will be open Wednesday to Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.

Opening along with the museum is the special summer exhibition, “POP Power from Warhol to Koons: Masterworks from the Collection of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation.”

Tickets for the general public will go on sale in early June with the first time slots available on June 17.

“Our goal is to provide a safe and reassuring experience for everyone who supports the Museum during this period of transition,” said OKCMOA president and CEO, Dr. Michael J. Anderson. “Since we made the difficult decision to close the museum on March 14, our top priority has been getting ready to safely reopen to the public. When visitors walk through our doors in June, they will notice a limited number of guests in our galleries, timed tickets, staff wearing masks, hand sanitizing stations, signage about social distancing and increased sanitizing of high-touch areas. You will not see a full house in the theater or a packed gallery this summer, but you will be able to see great works of art and film in the safest way possible.”

The museum will reopen with exhibitions on all three floors.

During the temporary closure, the museum debuted virtual screenings and plans to continue these screenings through mid-June.

Additionally, the Samuel Roberts Noble Theater will open with strict capacity limits and additional social distancing protocols in place starting in mid-June. The Museum Cafe will remain closed until further notice.

Museum memberships begin at $50. To learn more about membership, visit this website.