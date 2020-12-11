Oklahoma City museums team up to offer ‘Culture Box’ for Christmas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In most years, many people would opt for an experience rather than a material gift at Christmas.

Now, seven of Oklahoma City’s most popular cultural institutions have come together to create the ‘Oklahoma City Culture Box.’

Oklahoma City Culture Box

The hand-assembled box includes items from each institution as well as unique souvenirs:

Science Museum Oklahoma: Two general admission tickets to one of the largest science museums in the nation as well as a periodic chart notebook.

Oklahoma City Museum of Art: Two general admission tickets and a deck of playing cards featuring the art of Dale Chihuly.

Oklahoma History Center: Two general admission tickets to the museum plus two detailed playing card decks, featuring influential women and scenes from Oklahoma’s history.

Oklahoma Contemporary: Admission at Oklahoma City’s newest attraction is free. Included in the box is an exclusive canvas tote bag, designed and printed by local artists.

National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum: Two general admission tickets and a campfire coffee mug.

Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum: Two tickets to the museum as well as a 25th Anniversary challenge coin that reminds us to ‘Look Back and Think Forward.’

Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden: Two general admission tickets and an original Mold-A-Matic retro souvenir and an Oklahoma City Zoo Key, which can be used to unlock 20 recorded messages throughout the zoo.

Each box is $50 and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Boxes are limited with each of the seven institutions just selling 35 boxes.

“We’re thrilled to create such an original and meaningful gift this year,” said Linda Maisch, Science Museum Oklahoma’s vice president of organizational development and community outreach, and the originator of The OKC Culture Box. “Not only does it deliver the City’s amazing cultural experiences, it helps support the participating institutions.”

The OKC City Culture Box is on sale now at all participating cultural institutions.