Oklahoma City must pay nearly $1M over panhandling lawsuit

FILE – In this Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 file photo, John Murphy offers water for sale in the median of an Oklahoma City street in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal judge is ordering Oklahoma City to pay nearly $1 million to attorneys who successfully challenged an anti-panhandling ordinance adopted by the city. U.S. District Judge Joe Heaton issued his order in the case this week.

A federal appeals court determined in 2020 that the ordinance placing restrictions on panhandling on street medians is an unconstitutional violation of free speech.

Several attorneys for the Oklahoma chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union were among those who represented the plaintiffs.

According to Heaton’s order, attorneys for the plaintiffs spent more than 2,400 hours working on the case.