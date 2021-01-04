Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum hosts First Walk event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a busy Sunday morning at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum grounds.

The memorial partnered with the National Park Service for a special event, hoping to get Oklahomans out in the fresh air.

“We decided we wanted to start the year off right. We’re all about being healthy,” said Lynne Porter, OKC National Memorial and Museum Director of Educational Experience.

The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum is taking on the new year in full stride.

“Today we’re having a first walk for people to come down, visit the memorial, start the year off healthy and learn a little bit about the memorial and museum,” Porter said.

The event is the first of its kind with National Park Rangers on hand to give information on the grounds.

“Just want people to come out, enjoy the beautiful weather we have today,” Porter said. “To learn about the memorial museum and what’s really important and the Oklahoma Standard.”

Walkers were seen between the Gates of Time and taking a moment to admire the reflecting pool– all while staying socially distant.

“The pandemic has made it where people are hesitant to come out. We were hoping since it’s outside people would come out. Plenty of room to walk around,” Porter said.

Organizers are already looking to what’s next for the memorial in 2021.

“This is kind of a way to kind of get started on, ‘hey, you know what? We are still having that Memorial Marathon this year. Let’s start the year off right and get off the couch,” Porter said.

Those that were there for the event were able to enter for a chance to win souvenirs and even tickets to 7 other museums here in the city.