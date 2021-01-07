Oklahoma City National Memorial hoping to help foster conversations with kids about Capitol insurrection

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Those at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum know the impact of violence and they are now helping families and teachers with tough conversations.

“People were taking part in a law-abiding way of taking part in government as we saw here 25 years ago at the Capitol yesterday and yet terrorists – domestic terrorists decided they would go and change lives for all of us,” said executive director Kari Watkins.

Representatives at the memorial say yesterday’s events brought up a lot of emotions that are still all too fresh for many Oklahomans

“It just brings it all back,” said executive director Kari Watkins. “Lest we forget why we’re standing here, what these chairs represent.”

Watkins, like most of us, watched as a mob made its way into the U.S. Capitol.

She was at the memorial and museum at the time.

“This event shocked America, 9/11 shocked America – and were we shocked yesterday?” Watkins said. “I don’t know. I sat in my office horrified. I hope people felt it. We can’t sit here silently and say that violence is ok. We can’t accept that as Americans. We’ve become too callused to what we’re seeing around the world.”

The memorial puts a focus on having “better conversations” about these events.

So, they decided to give talking points for teachers heading back to classrooms filled with young minds.

“Those kids are going to come in there with their own opinions whether from home or social media or however they got there but we encourage them to teach the kids to listen first and talk second,” said Watkins.

They encourage talking about peaceful protests and how violence is not the answer.

“People will say well you’re getting political,” Watkins said. “This isn’t political. This is personal. Ask the families of the 168 people. Look at the posts of some of the people. They talk about the loss that they still have 25 years later.”

Watkins says at the Memorial they emphasize it’s about a safe space for the kids – and everyone.

“Republicans, Democrats, Independents, I don’t care, don’t vote – people we have to figure out how to come together and work together because what happened here, what happened 9/11, what happened yesterday can’t become normal,” said Watkins.

If you’d like to view the full set of talking points from the memorial, you can find it here.