Oklahoma City National Memorial hosting ‘Better Conversations’ for teens

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma students will now have the chance to discuss current events with peers from around the area in a new program at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.

Organizers say students in ninth through 12th grade can spend Tuesday evenings under the Survivor Tree for the ‘Better Conversations’ program.

The one hour sessions will take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on June 8, June 15, June 22, and June 29.

Participants will be able to explore a different question each week, with conversations led by teen facilitators.

The program is free, but spots are limited so registration is required.

