Oklahoma City National Memorial leader calls mob action at U.S. Capitol ‘domestic terrorism’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The top administrator of the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum condemned the attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters, calling it an act of domestic terrorism.

“People were taking part in a law-abiding way of taking part in government as we saw here 25 years ago at the Capitol yesterday, and yet terrorists – domestic terrorists – decided they would go and change lives for all of us,” said Kari Watkins, Executive Director of the Memorial Museum.

The mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Complex, damaging property and injuring police officers as Vice President Mike Pence and a joint session of Congress were counting Electoral College votes.

Watkins said Americans need to have more conversations about what causes the kind of unrest that resulted in violence at the Capitol.

She also stressed the importance of speaking with children about what occurred in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

“Those kids are going to come in there with their own opinions whether from home or social media or however they got there, but we encourage them to teach the kids to listen first and talk second,” Watkins said. “People will say, ‘Well, you’re getting political.’ This isn’t political. This is personal. Ask the families of the 168 people [who died in the 1995 terrorist bombing in Oklahoma City]. Look at the posts of some of the people. They talk about the loss that they still have 25 years later.”