Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum opens spaces for ‘Better Conversations’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum says it is more important than ever to start having better conversations about division.

The museum says it is opening space for people to come together and talk about important issues that are impacting all of us.

The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum is holding two ‘Better Conversations’ sessions daily through the week of June 22 through June 26.

Also, a facilitator training workshop will be held on Saturday, June 27 so participants can learn how to lead ‘Better Conversations’ sessions in their own community.

“We really are excited about bringing people together. It’s important right now that we listen and learn from each other,” said Kari Watkins, Executive Director, Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. “This is our signature program for the 25th Anniversary.”

The sessions are free, but you must register to attend and space is limited.

“The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum is a place of peace. We want to be a place that welcomes all backgrounds, all thoughts – a place where we can have Better Conversations,” said Ann-Clore Duncan, Education Chairman, Oklahoma City National Memorial Foundation.

Continuing practices for the safety and health of all visitors and museum staff, all attendees must wear masks. The museum is also following enhanced health and safety measures.