Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum reintroducing Oklahoma Standard in statewide initiative

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum is reintroducing the Oklahoma Standard in a statewide initiative together with OKC Mayor David Holt and Tulsa Mayor G. T. Bynum in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Born out of the overwhelming community response after the 1995 bombing, the Oklahoma Standard is just as relevant today in these uncertain times we are living in.

OKC Mayor David Holt and Tulsa Mayor G. T. Bynum will hold a joint press conference with Bob Ross, Chairman, Oklahoma City National Memorial Foundation and Kari Watkins, Executive Director, Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum Thursday afternoon.

In addition, there will be an exciting announcement about the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon and the Route 66 Marathon.