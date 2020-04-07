Live Now
KFOR Afternoon News

Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum reintroducing Oklahoma Standard in statewide initiative

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKStandard.org

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum is reintroducing the Oklahoma Standard in a statewide initiative together with OKC Mayor David Holt and Tulsa Mayor G. T. Bynum in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Born out of the overwhelming community response after the 1995 bombing, the Oklahoma Standard is just as relevant today in these uncertain times we are living in.

OKC Mayor David Holt and Tulsa Mayor G. T. Bynum will hold a joint press conference with Bob Ross, Chairman, Oklahoma City National Memorial Foundation and Kari Watkins, Executive Director, Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum Thursday afternoon.

In addition, there will be an exciting announcement about the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon and the Route 66 Marathon.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
US Map:

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter