Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum to reopen to public with new health, safety guidelines

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum is set to reopen to the public on Wednesday with new health and safety guidelines in place.

The museum closed its doors on March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two new exhibits will be debuted as well as the new “Stronger Together” mobile augmented reality app.

A new 25th Anniversary Exhibit includes a timeline wall with photos and artifacts from the past two-and-a-half decades, while a separate new exhibit on the Oklahoma Standard shows how an initiative to encourage acts of service, honor and kindness based on the spirit of Oklahomans began.

For the app, using your phone or tablet, you will meet six storytellers who represent the thousands impacted by the bombing inside of augmented reality. They will share personal experiences of those they represent and guide you through themes of Speaking Up, Liberty vs. Security, Forgiveness, Punishment, Memorialization, and Ethics in Journalism. Download the app to your Apple or Android device before visiting.

The museum has also implemented new procedures to enhance health and safety protections for visitors and employees.

It will open with a reduced capacity of visitors, and admission will be granted in timed intervals to limit the number of visitors in the building at any one time.

Additionally, visitors will be required to wear masks while inside the museum, and the museum will provide a personal stylus for visitors when using interactive digital exhibits to reduce the touching of shared surfaces.

The museum has also increased cleaning measures, particularly in commonly used surfaces and areas such as door handles, handrails and restrooms.

Also new, visitors with paid museum admission can conveniently park for free in a newly constructed parking facility, located at N.W. 6th Street and North Harvey Avenue.

The museum opens at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Visitors are encouraged to purchase timed tickets at www.MemorialMuseum.com