OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum staff are sharing a sentimental piece of hope with a Texas school that suffered terrible tragedy this week.

The staff is working to help the people of Uvalde, Texas, heal by sending Hope Bears to Robb Elementary School, where a horrific mass shooting occurred on Tuesday, May 24.

Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum preparing Hope Bears for Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Photo courtesy of the Memorial & Museum.

Teddy bears were a source of comfort during Oklahoma City’s time of tragedy.

“In the wake of the April 19, 1995, bombing, teddy bears sent from around the U.S. brought comfort to the people of Oklahoma City. Since then, we have sent Hope Bears to others during their darkest hours following tragedy,” a National Memorial & Museum official said on social media.

The staff sent 25 Hope Bears to Robb Elementary School on Thursday.

The Oklahoma City Memorial & Museum staff sent Hope Bears to Uvalde, Texas, following a tragic shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers. Photo courtesy of the Memorial & Museum.

Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary.

It is the second worst elementary school shooting in United States history, and it left the Uvalde community and the nation as a whole devastated.

“These shootings add to the list of senseless acts of violence. If you have been impacted, please visit MemorialMuseum.com to find links to coping resources for you and your loved ones,” the Memorial & Museum official said.