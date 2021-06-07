Oklahoma City neighborhood taking steps to make community better place to live

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A local neighborhood took big steps to improve their small community, all by lending a hand to their fellow neighbors who may need it.

“It’s just good to see the community really coming together,” said Gloria Smith, who lives nearby.

iHeart My Metro Park kicked off Saturday afternoon at the Community Abundant Life Church near 8th and Blackwelder.

“We wanted to do something that would bring out this kind of atmosphere, be relaxed and get to know each other and have a good time,” said Sam Frederickson, who helped plan the event.

The Metro Park Neighborhood Association planned the event, hoping to bring some community awareness and wanting to spread love to their neighbors.

“They help with food and stuff like that, and dog food and everything. So, they’re a help to the community,” Smith said.

Volunteers on hand signed up families for groceries and free fencing for backyards, as the community has dealt with loose and roaming animals in the past.

“We have materials to build 11 fences. We’re looking for volunteers to help do that,” said Christina Brightwell-Thompson, who helped plan the event.

Organizers say they even gave assistance with utilities.

“OG&E does free weatherization. We’re trying to help people have extra money by paying less in utility bills,” Brightwell-Thompson said.

“We live here, so it’s important to us,” Frederickson said.

The neighborhood association tells KFOR the event was a success and are hoping to do more in the future.