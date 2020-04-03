Oklahoma City neighborhoods putting on Easter egg hunts while following social distancing rules

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although most people are trying to stay indoors, Oklahoma City neighborhoods are coming together to entertain children.

Neighborhood Alliance and Love Notes to Our City present ‘Easter Fun, Social-Distancing Style-Uniting Your Neighborhood and Entertaining the Family’ until Sunday, April 12.

“During this time of social distancing, OKC continues to show our great sense of community that makes us OKC Strong. This Easter activity is another way for neighborhoods to show their unity with each other from a far,” said Georgie Rasco, Executive Director of Neighborhood Alliance.

Organizers say it is a safe and fun twist on the Easter egg hunt.

Neighbors, young and old, those with children and those without, can participate by decorating their front-facing windows with Easter-themed images, so children “find” them as they walk by.

“Having the opportunity to provide normalcy during an uncertain time for my kids and being able to celebrate safely with our neighbors that is something that our family is looking forward to with this fun twist on the traditional Easter Egg Hunt” said, Jessica Thompson from Classen Ten Penn.

Organizers say they will have different activities through June 30th.

For more information about this event, printable Easter images, and potential game ideas, please visit https://bit.ly/EasterHunt2020.

If your kids love coloring, Oklahoma artist Catherine Stone created a fun drawing in time for Easter.