Breaking News
KFOR Interactive Radar
Live Now
Presidential Coronavirus Pandemic Task Force daily briefing

Oklahoma City neighborhoods putting on Easter egg hunts while following social distancing rules

Local
Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although most people are trying to stay indoors, Oklahoma City neighborhoods are coming together to entertain children.

Neighborhood Alliance and Love Notes to Our City present ‘Easter Fun, Social-Distancing Style-Uniting Your Neighborhood and Entertaining the Family’ until Sunday, April 12.

“During this time of social distancing, OKC continues to show our great sense of community that makes us OKC Strong.  This Easter activity is another way for neighborhoods to show their unity with each other from a far,” said Georgie Rasco, Executive Director of Neighborhood Alliance.

Organizers say it is a safe and fun twist on the Easter egg hunt.

Neighbors, young and old, those with children and those without, can participate by decorating their front-facing windows with Easter-themed images, so children “find” them as they walk by. 

“Having the opportunity to provide normalcy during an uncertain time for my kids and being able to celebrate safely with our neighbors that is something that our family is looking forward to with this fun twist on the traditional Easter Egg Hunt” said, Jessica Thompson from Classen Ten Penn.

Organizers say they will have different activities through June 30th.

For more information about this event, printable Easter images, and potential game ideas, please visit https://bit.ly/EasterHunt2020

If your kids love coloring, Oklahoma artist Catherine Stone created a fun drawing in time for Easter.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
US Map:

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter