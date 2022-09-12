OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents in neighborhoods across the metro are coming together to fight crime.

Neighbors Night Out will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at neighborhoods across the metro.

Organizers say it allows citizens to work alongside public officials to curb neighborhood crime, gang, and drug activity, and promote social connections within neighborhoods.

“Active, social neighborhoods have less crime,” said Georgie Rasco, Executive Director of Neighborhood Alliance. “Use this event to get your neighbors out of their houses and talking to each other. Let your neighbors know that you are watching out for them, and they will do the same for you.”

Over 80 neighborhoods in central Oklahoma have signed up to participate in this year’s event.

For the first time, Norman, Oklahoma City, and Edmond are hosting Neighbors Night Out on the same night.

“Neighbors Night Out provides Oklahoma City neighborhoods a chance to get to know their neighbors,” said John Milner, President of the Board of Directors of Neighborhood Alliance. “Our goal is to strengthen a neighborhood’s social bonds and foster a good working relationship with local police; if it comes with hot dogs and bouncy-houses, then all the better!”