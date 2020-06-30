Oklahoma City nonprofit giving away free food Tuesday evening

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro nonprofit organization will be giving away food on the evening of Tuesday, June 30.

My Life After Foundation will host a Free Food Giveaway from 6:30 p.m. until the food is gone, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

The giveaway is contact-free, meaning people can drive up and open their trunk or door. My Life After volunteers will then load the free food into their vehicle.

The giveaway will be at 2640 NW 10th St.

Latest Stories