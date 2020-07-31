Oklahoma City nonprofit organizations eligible for COVID-19 emergency relief grants

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations that serve low to moderate income clients in Oklahoma City that are experiencing financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to apply for emergency relief grants through the City of Oklahoma City’s Planning Department.

Grants of up to $24,000 are available through the program, which is funded by a federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) allocation approved by the Oklahoma City Council.

Applications will start being reviewed on Aug. 13. You can apply at this link.

The grants are for nonprofits that:

Need funding to recover lost or diminished operational revenue from closings, canceled programs, canceled fundraising events or similar reasons.

Continue to provide mission-oriented programs, services, supplies and equipment.

Expanded services to meet additional pandemic-related needs.

Eligible nonprofits must have a 501(c)3 designation, have a certificate in good standing with the Oklahoma Secretary of State and provide services within City of Oklahoma City limits.

The organization must have been in existence for more than 3 years, employ fewer than 100 people, have an annual operational budget of less than $10 million and demonstrate a financial impact or loss (from a loss of revenue or pandemic-related expansion of services) equal to or greater than the grant request.

Applicants must also describe the need for the funding request based on at least one of three reasons: an urgent need, benefit to a low- or moderate-income area, and/or benefit to low- or moderate-income Oklahoma City residents.

Grant recipients must provide interim and final reporting to the Planning Department that includes tracking of client/beneficiary data.

Arts nonprofit organizations that apply are required to have first applied for a similar grant program administered by Allied Arts, and demonstrate they were unable to receive funding from it. Click here for details on the Allied Arts program, the application deadline which is Aug. 10.

For questions or help with an application, email covidnonprofitprogram@okc.gov or call (405)297-3293.

Latest stories: