Oklahoma City offering financial help for small businesses, nonprofits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City leaders in Oklahoma City say that hundreds of small business owners may be eligible for financial help through the city’s Small Business Continuity Program.

Beginning Aug. 4, Oklahoma City business owners and 501(c)(3) non-profits with 100 or fewer full time equivalent employees may apply for COVID-19 disaster relief funds from the program.

Officials say there are three programs that are accepting applications, and businesses can apply for any or all of them.

Reimbursement Program

Businesses and nonprofits can apply for up to $100,000 for either reimbursement of payroll, rent, utility and other operational expenses or to recoup lost revenue.

Retrofit Program

Businesses and nonprofits can apply for up to $25,000 to reimburse the cost of sanitizing equipment, furniture, fixtures or renovations needed for social distancing. This includes the “streateries” program to allow restaurants to expand seating onto sidewalks or parking spaces.

Technical Assistance Program

Businesses and nonprofits can receive up to $10,000 in professional services to help with human resources, IT, financial or marketing needs due to COVID-19 changes. Pre-qualified local subject-matter experts will provide technical assistance in these areas and more.

“We opened the second phase with some additional types of support based on feedback we have received from the community,” said Cathy O’Connor, president and CEO of The Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City. “Specifically, we included non-profits and revised the assistance programs to address the most pressing needs. Our small business community is vital to our Oklahoma City economy and this program is a critical way to get much-needed support to them quickly.”

