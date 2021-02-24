Oklahoma City offering tours of new convention center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Over a decade’s worth of work will soon be on display for Oklahoma City residents.

“Over ten years’ worth of work went into this building,” said MAPS Program Director, David Todd.

500,000 square feet (worth $288 million) make up the brand-new Oklahoma City Convention Center.

In just a few weeks, visitors will be allowed inside.

“They’re going to see about 40,000 square feet of meeting rooms. They’re gonna see about 200,000 square feet of exhibit hall and a 30,000 square foot ballroom,” said Todd.

On top of all of that, multiple features make this center unique.

“Say between meetings you might want to just sit and catch up on email, there’s specific places for chairs for those kinds of things,” he said.

Staff is scheduling self-guided, socially distanced tours every 15 minutes.

Only 50 people will be allowed per time slot.

Oklahoma City’s new Convention Center

It’s the best way they could think of to show it off, safely.

“It’s just not as booked as what you would’ve seen had we not had this pandemic,” said Todd.

Temperature checks and masks will be required.

All of these precautions in hopes to get one step closer to a day when the halls will be packed full of guests.

“Seeing the building full of lots of people using it, smiles on people’s faces, is the reward we get for all the pain and suffering so to speak of getting the building to where it is now, I can’t wait to see that day,” he said.

If you are interested in a tour, you can sign up here.

There will be free parking in a surface lot to the south of the building.