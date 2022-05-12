OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Just in time for spring cleaning – the City of Oklahoma City is inviting residential trash customers to get rid of their extra junk or landscape debris at the free landfill day May 14.

OKC solid waste customers can drop off their litter from 7 a.m. – 3p.m. Saturday at the following participating landfills:

East Oak Landfill – 3201 Mosley Road (NE 36th Street, east of Sooner Road, south side of street)

Oklahoma City Landfill – 7001 S. Bryant Ave.

Oklahoma Landfill – 7600 SW 15th St.

Northeast Landfill – 2601 N. Midwest Blvd. Spencer, OK (Construction and demolition materials only)

Customers must present a photo ID along with an original, current Oklahoma City Utilities bill (no photocopies accepted), or a printed e-bill to drop as proof of customer status (which can be downloaded at okcutilities.com or via the mobile app).

Each residential household may drop off one load of household waste using a passenger vehicle or truck up to a one-ton and one trailer up to 16-feet long. Commercial waste haulers are not allowed.

All regular bulky waste rules apply. Landfills will not accept household hazardous waste, tires, oils and toxins, car batteries, propane tanks, pool chemicals, electronic waste, and any appliances containing Freon or other refrigerants.

