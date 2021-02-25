Oklahoma City officer charged after deadly shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An Oklahoma City police officer is facing charges following a deadly shooting in December.

On Dec. 11, 2020, Oklahoma City police officers were called to a disturbance outside a store in the 2100 block of W. Hefner Rd.

When they arrived at the scene, they were met by 60-year-old Bennie Edwards, who was carrying a knife.

Bennie Edwards, a 60-year-old homeless man who was allegedly holding a knife, was shot and killed by Oklahoma City police.

“The subject actually came towards the officer and the officer backed away, called for backup, and actually called for less lethal support,” said Capt. Dan Stewart, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police said after taking other measures like using pepper spray and a taser, he didn’t drop the knife. Two of the three officers at the scene then opened fire, killing Edwards.

“We would like this situation to resolve with no force, we’d like for him to drop the knife and for us to take him into custody,” Stewart said. “Unfortunately, it just didn’t end that way.”

Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater announced on Thursday he was filling a charge of first-degree manslaughter against Sgt. Clifford Holman. However, no charges were being filed against MSgt. Keith Duroy for his involvement.

Holman has been with the department for 7 years and is on paid administrative leave.

This is a developing story.