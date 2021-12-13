Oklahoma City officer comes to the rescue to help family in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As hundreds of Oklahomans waited in line for hours for food and household goods, one Oklahoma City police officer went above and beyond to make sure that a local woman didn’t lose her chance to get help.

Starting around 11 a.m. Saturday morning at Ebenezer Baptist Church, volunteers were handing out items as part of the 2nd Annual Christmas Community Giveaway.

“There is a two-mile long line of folks who pulled up at 12 o’clock last night and have been here and so that’s how great the need is here in this area and in Oklahoma as a whole,” said Quincy Walker, of World Visions.

The church at N.E. 36th and Kelley teamed up with World Visions to hand out an estimated $250,000 in goods to the needy.

Latasha Smiley was one of those people waiting in line for help.

While waiting in line, Smiley’s car ended up dying.

Fortunately, Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Richards came to the rescue.

According to Smiley, he saved her spot in line, and put her and her family in the back of his patrol car to make sure she was able to get some things she needed for the house.

“It’s a blessing. It’s a blessing,” Smiley said.

However, Sgt. Richards didn’t stop there.

He even took the battery out of her car, and drove Smiley and her family home.