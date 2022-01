OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after an Oklahoma City police officer was involved in an accident on Monday morning.

Around 10 a.m. on Monday, officials were called to a crash along the Hefner Parkway, near N.W. 122nd St.

Investigators say an Oklahoma City police officer on a motorcycle was hit by a driver in a Suburban.

Authorities say the officer was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is alert.

The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.