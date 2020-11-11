Oklahoma City officer recovering, suspect dead in officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead and an Oklahoma City officer injured.

Just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City officers were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle near S.W. 104th and May Ave.

The suspect led officers on a chase across southwest Oklahoma City before the chase came to an end near Couch and Lee in downtown Oklahoma City.

At that point, the driver of the vehicle exchanged gunfire with police. Officials have not released who fired shots first.

The suspect was shot and killed, and an Oklahoma City police officer was injured in the shooting.

“One of our officers was shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries,” said Capt. Dan Stewart, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Right now, investigators are still processing the scene.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

LATEST STORIES: