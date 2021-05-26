Oklahoma City officer terminated after 10 allegations of misconduct

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department say a 2-year veteran of the force has been terminated.

On May 14, 2021, the Oklahoma City Police Department terminated Officer Devin Frazier.

Frazier had been with the police department since Jan. 23, 2019.

According to a termination letter, Frazier was facing 10 allegations of misconduct, many of which stemmed from an investigation last year.

On Sept. 15, 2020, Frazier was called to a violent domestic altercation.

According to the police report, a couple was involved in a fight when the man refused to leave the premises, and then threw the female’s phone.

At that point, the female allegedly “took him to the ground and bit his right ear. [She] bit off a small portion of the right ear.”

The termination letter states that Frazier used his personal cell phone to photograph evidence at the scene without approval, he did not collect a portion of the ear as evidence, and failed to complete a Domestic Violence Risk Assessment.

It also alleges that Frazier failed to take appropriate action at the crime scene, provided information to an unauthorized person, and provided inaccurate information in the report.

“Your actions demonstrate a complete lack of integrity, constitute a willful and wanton disregard for the Oklahoma City Police Department’s core values, and they destroy community trust in the police department,” Chief Wade Gourley wrote in the termination letter.