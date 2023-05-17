OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A couple of Oklahoma City police officers are being credited with saving the life of a young child.

Katherine Rivera says she was at home with her family when she found her 9-month-old son, Everett, not breathing.

Officials say a baby monitor cord had become wrapped around Everett’s neck, causing him to lose consciousness.

Rivera says she and her husband performed CPR and called 911.

Within minutes, Oklahoma City Officer Manny Vasquez began CPR, leading to Everett starting to breathe again.

As Everett was rushed to OU Children’s Hospital, Sgt. Alex Beloncik began calling family members and drove Rivera’s husband to the hospital.

Amazingly, Everett suffered no brain damage and is making a full recovery.

Alex Beloncik and Manny Vasquez with Everett Credit: Katherine Rivera

“Officer Manny Vasquez saved my baby’s life. Sgt. Alex Beloncik helped my husband and I and our families when we needed it most. These two deserve the highest praise for their work. I can’t imagine where our family would be today without them. Thank you simply just doesn’t cut it. They are our true, real life heroes,” Rivera wrote in a note to police.