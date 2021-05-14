Oklahoma City officers rescue dog from Lake Hefner

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A mischievous dog is in the dog house after giving his owners a fright.

Fortunately, a couple of Oklahoma City police officers came to the rescue.

Officials with the department say a family’s dog, named Dennis, disappeared from their Oklahoma City home.

This past Wednesday, Dennis was found swimming the middle of Lake Hefner, but was struggling to keep his head above water.

At that point, Lake Hefner Patrol Sgt. Parsons and Sgt. Sanchez came to the rescue and were able to pull him from the water.

Dennis is now back with his family.

