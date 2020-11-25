Oklahoma City officers surprise shoppers with free groceries

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As shoppers were busy preparing for a Thanksgiving meal, many of them got a welcome surprise from the Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police.

On Tuesday, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department surprised shoppers at Crest by purchasing groceries in order to spread a little holiday cheer.

“I imagine it will probably surprise some people. We haven’t had anybody be upset yet. We’ve had tears. We’ve had hugs and high fives,” said Mark Nelson, vice president of the Oklahoma City FOP.

This marked the FOP’s sixth year for the grocery giveaway.

LATEST STORIES: