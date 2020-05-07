Oklahoma City officials anticipate potential trash, bulky waste pickup delays

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City of Oklahoma City officials are warning residents that there might be slight delays in trash, recycling and bulky waste service because of the unusually large amount of trash and landscape debris that crews are dealing with.

Officials advise community members to leave their trash out an extra day if it isn’t collected on its usual, assigned day. Residents are advised to do the same for monthly bulky waste, which they said is usually a three-day process.

“Bulky waste is especially challenging right now, because we have to increase the number of stops we make. It slows us down in the long term,” said Solid Waste Superintendent Jim Linn.

Community members are advised to call Utilities Customer Service at (405) 297-2833 if their trash or recycling isn’t picked up after one extra day, or their bulky waste isn’t picked up after four total days (one extra day), the news release states.

Officials said that spring landscape season and more people staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic are the likely reasons for the high trash volume.

Many residents are spending their time at home doing projects and cleaning out closets and garages, and as a consequence, crews picked up almost 18 percent more trash compared to last year during April’s regular pickup, Linn said.

“The number of residences with items set out for April bulky waste collection spiked 30% from last year,” the news release states.