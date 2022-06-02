OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City of Oklahoma City officials will host two open houses in June to obtain community feedback on how proposed zoning and planning updates to the City’s Development codes could impact future residential and commercial development.

The open houses will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 4 at Northwest Library, 5600 NW 122nd St., and 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Almonte Library, 2914 SW 59th St., according to city officials.

“The comments we receive from residents will help us tailor new residential, commercial and industrial zones for the City,” said Project Manager Marilyn Lamensdorf. “It’s important we get everyone’s opinion as we move forward.”

Community members who cannot attend either open house can take an online survey about their neighborhood.

Current city ordinances date back to before planokc, the city’s comprehensive plan, was adopted in 2015. The plan recommends updating the code to make land development efficient and flexible.

Community input is essential to updating development codes, city officials said.

City staff and a White & Smith consultant team will give the Planning Commission and City Council recommendations for new zoning code text.

“New zones would then be placed in a new zoning map and adopted after more community input,” city officials said.

More open houses will be offered through Oct.:

July 9 2 – 4 p.m. Belle Isle Library, 5501 N Villa Ave.

July 23 2 – 4 p.m. Midwest City Library, 8143 E Reno Ave.

July 30 2 – 4 p.m. Wright Library, 2101 Exchange Ave.

Aug. 20 2 – 4 p.m. Ralph Ellison Library, 2000 NE 23 rd St.

St. Sept. 10 10 a.m. – noon Mustang Public Library, 1201 N Mustang Rd.

Sept. 14 noon – 2 p.m. Downtown Library, 300 Park Ave.

Oct. 1 10 a.m. – noon Capitol Hill Library, 327 SW 27th St.

Oct. 22 10 a.m. – noon Southern Oaks Library, 6900 S Walker Ave.

Go to okc.gov/codeupdate for more information about the development code update.